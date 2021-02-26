Tranquility of north Cork townland shattered by double killing

With green fields glistening in the morning sun, separated by wild hedgerows as far as the eye can see, the townlands of Curraghgorm near Mitchelstown looks like any tranquil rural Irish setting on a brisk but pleasant February morning.

Except it isn't. With a grisly scene awaiting gardaí and emergency personnel in the early hours, Curraghgorm has been changed in an instant.

The terrible tragedy that occurred there will take some unravelling as investigations progress, with helicopters flying overhead breaking what should have been springtime silence, and flashing blue lights of garda vehicles smattering the natural light throughout the night.

County councillor Frank Roche told the Irish Examiner that while it is too early to establish what happened at the small family farm in the Curraghgorm parish, it is becoming all too familiar in rural Ireland.

"We had a dreadful tragedy only months ago in north Cork that is fresh in the memory, and we are here again. Surely it isn't speculation to point out that whatever the specific circumstances of this particular tragedy, mental health and other types of supports for small farmers need to be reevaluated," he said.

"Telling rural people of an older generation to ring helplines for mental health is not enough, because it is not something that they have done traditionally. We need to be looking at sending people to engage with them, not asking them through the internet to reach out. It's just not done."

Mr Roche said he personally knew of dozens of families struggling under the strain of modern life.