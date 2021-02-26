Bodies of two brothers found in north Cork as gardaí seek red van

They are now urgently trying to trace the whereabouts of a red Toyota Corolla van, registration 03-WW-1556.
Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 07:41
Nicole Glennon

The bodies of two elderly men have been discovered on a farm near Mitchelstown in north Cork.

It is understood the two men are brothers in their 60s. It is understood a third brother is not at the scene and gardaí are looking for him.

Gardaí are expected to launch a double murder investigation.

They are now urgently trying to trace the whereabouts of a red Toyota Corolla van, registration 03-WW-1556.

Members of the public with information about the van are asked to call 999 immediately. 

Gardaí said the public should not approach the vehicle.

More to follow

