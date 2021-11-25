The Mick Clifford Podcast: Mitchelstown killings - Reporting on a family tragedy

The Mitchelstown killings shocked a community. What happened to prompt this tragedy and could anything have been done to prevent it?
The Mick Clifford Podcast: Mitchelstown killings - Reporting on a family tragedy

A Garda on duty where neighbours left flowers near the Hennessy family farm at Curraghgorm near Mitchelstown. File picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 20:10
Mick Clifford

On 25 February last, on a small farm in North Cork, Johnny Hennessy killed his two brothers Paddy and Willie and then drowned himself in a nearby river. 

The three brothers had been close, their lives since childhood having largely revolved around the family farm. 

They were regarded as ordinary, decent, and hard-working men. So what happened to prompt this tragedy and could anything have been done to prevent it? 

Irish Examiner reporter Neil Michael, who attended the inquest into the brothers' deaths, is Mick's guest on this week's pod.

Read More

The quiet lives and shocking deaths of three brothers known as the saints

More in this section

Germany Politics Time for Olaf Scholz to take the reins but it won't be an easy ride
Germany Politics Time for Scholz to take the reins but it won't be an easy ride
Migrant Channel crossing incidents Dinghy deaths tragedy brings home hostility to the world’s desperate
#Mitchelstown Murders#Podcasts - Home#Podcasts - Mick CliffordPlace: MunsterPlace: Cork
<p>‘By now you will be well across the prime minister’s speech to the CBI, in which he lost his place for more than 20 agonising seconds.’ </p>

Boris went to Peppa Pig World — as Britain is taken for a ride

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices