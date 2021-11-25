The Mick Clifford Podcast: Mitchelstown killings - Reporting on a family tragedy

On 25 February last, on a small farm in North Cork, Johnny Hennessy killed his two brothers Paddy and Willie and then drowned himself in a nearby river.
The three brothers had been close, their lives since childhood having largely revolved around the family farm.
They were regarded as ordinary, decent, and hard-working men. So what happened to prompt this tragedy and could anything have been done to prevent it?
reporter Neil Michael, who attended the inquest into the brothers' deaths, is Mick's guest on this week's pod.