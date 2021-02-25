Munster businesses threaten to flout Covid-19 restrictions and reopen

A number of small business owners around Munster have threatened to reopen their businesses in direct contravention of Covid-19 restrictions

One of those who has said she will re-open her business on Friday is Susan Ryan of Susan Ryan Beauty in Cork city.

Speaking to Neil Prendeville on Red FM, Ms Ryan said she had made a "firm commitment" to re-open her salon within the next week.

“When we went into lockdown first we took it on the chin. But there was a plan then.

“We were told to make our salons safe, and we did that at a huge expense.

"Fat lot of good it did us," she said.

Ms Ryan said the country was now in the longest lockdown of any country in the world and was "no better off" for it.

We were told to flatten the curve, to bring down the curve, but now the Government is saying we have to wipe out the virus. That is never going to happen.

Ms Ryan said that, as people walk by closed businesses on the streets, they don’t realise there are real people and families behind each one.

"Rates, the ESB, the gas, the insurance, the Visa machines - you name it. The bills are mounting."

Ms Ryan also said she was aware of a ‘black market’ economy of hairdressing and beauty happening, with people going house to house to give haircuts and other beauty treatments.

Referencing a case in Dublin earlier this week in which a Dublin beautician was arrested after illegally reopening her salon, Ms Ryan said Christine McTiernan had shone a light on the plight of businesses like hers.

“Why can't sensible business who have done their utmost to do everything safely honestly and carefully reopen?" she asked.

Ms Ryan acknowledged that if she did open, she too would most likely be closed down by gardaí.

"I don't want to do anything illegal, I want to follow the rules, but we can't sit at home like this any longer," she said.

Ms Ryan said her primary objective was to try to amplify the voices of other business owners.

She called upon every other business that wants to open, to get in touch with local politicians, create petitions, and do their part in helping to get back to work.

Asked whether she expected customers to book appointments if she reopened her business, Ms Ryan said had received hundreds of messages of support from people all over the country.

She said most would know that appropriate hygiene systems were in place and could make up their own minds as to whether to make and attend appointments.

“Businesses like ours need to be listened to," she added.

Killarney Restraunteur vows to reopen 'no matter what'

A restauranter in Killarney is another business owner threatening to reopen in opposition to restrictions.

Paul Treyvaud, who owns Treyvaud's Restaurant in Killarney said he’s done “everything he’s been told" to do and if he doesn’t open this summer, his business will be “gone.”

Mr Treyvaud told the Irish Examiner that he plans to reopen his restaurant on July 1 "no matter what."

He said the problem lay at the feer of the Government.

Mr Treyvaud, who also presents Treyvaud's Kitchen on Virgin Media Ireland said he is prepared to be arrested if need be.

Like Susan Ryan, Mr Teryvaud said throughout the time his doors have been shut, bills have been piling up.

I’ve done the maths and if I’m not open by then, everything is gone.

Mr Treyvaud shared Ms Ryan's opinion that the Government was not listening to business owners.

He said that much of the good done by business members of the public in limiting social interactions had likely been undone by the Government's decision to allow travel from outside the State.

“I’ve no intention of losing everything I’ve worked my life for because they can’t close airports, ports or agree on borders,” he said.

I’m so angry. I've lost all hope with the people running the show.

Echoing Ms Ryan's remarks, Mr Treyvaud said he was not telling any business that has been forced to shut to do the same, but noted: “All I'll say is that there's strength in numbers.”

Mr Treyvaud said he believes the government have “lost” the people of Ireland.

“They have four months to get things together because particularly in rural Ireland, if we're not open for the first of July it doesn't matter if they let us open in October, November or December, there's going to be nobody in Kerry,” he said.