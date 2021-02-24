Arrests after beauty salon opens in defiance of Covid-19 restrictions

The owner of a beauty salon that re-opened its doors yesterday despite Level 5 restrictions has been arrested by gardaí.

Christine McTiernan, reopened her salon C&N Beauty Rooms in Balbriggan today despite being ordered to close yesterday.

Newstalk reported that a client who was on the premises this morning was arrested alongside Ms McTiernan.

In a statement, the gardaí confirmed Ms McTiernan was arrested for breaches of the Health Act 1947.

She has since been charged and is due to appear before Swords District Court later this afternoon.

Under level 5 restrictions beauty salons have been closed since December 31.

Yesterday, Ms McTiernan said she made the decision to re-open her salon in order to pay her bills.

“I have to pay my bills. I have to put food on the table. I have to pay my rent.”

“I do this for survival and for nothing else,” she said.

Demonstration

Gardaí are also investigating a demonstration that was held in Balbriggan this morning.

Four men and three women were arrested in relation to this demonstration and associated breaches of the Health Act. Six of these arrests were dealt with by way of a fixed penalty notice.

The other person arrested, a man aged in his 50s, has been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before the Swords District court later this afternoon.