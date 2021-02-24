East Cork motorists frustrated with being redirected onto tolled motorway following floods

Motorists in the Fermoy area have been voicing their frustration with diversions put in place as a result of Tuesday’s flooding.

With the Kent Bridge closed due to floods, motorists have been diverted onto the motorway, leading to a large traffic build-up and leaving them subject to motorway tolls.

Speaking on C103's Cork Today Show , local councillor Noel McCarthy said people had thought there was an arrangement in place with Direct Route – the private toll operator – to raise the toll barriers in the event of flooding.

He said the issue had also arisen following flooding in 2016.

"People feel that when there is a flood event, the other bridge should be opened up, and the stations at Corrin, where you can come on and off, would be free of charge."

Cllr McCarthy said he had received numerous calls from people who felt inconvenienced by the traffic delays and tolls, particularly those who wouldn’t normally use the motorway to reach their destination.

He said several of those who contacted him were essential workers.

Responding to Mr McCarthy, Direct Route CEO Declan Cahill said his company hadn’t been contacted by any council members in relation to the current flood event.

“We’re hearing this from the gardaí this morning. It’s just not being managed," he said.

We’re not here to hold up the town, we don’t want to cause anybody bad effects.

“Effectively these queues are caused because the Kent Bridge is closed, not because of the ramp plazas in any way."

Mr Cahill said Direct Route would liaise with gardaí to alleviate significant traffic build-up, but that other than that, Direct Route would manage the plaza as normal.

"It’s not about profitability, not cost," he said.

"If we’re not told by the council what the plans are for today when they’re lifting, then we’re coming back to try and sort a problem out that shouldn’t have been here in the first place."

"We’re not here just to make profits, that’s disingenuous," he added.

Cllr McCarthy admitted the issue only ever came to the fore in the wake of significant flood events, and said a traffic management system should be put in place for Fermoy, in collation with Direct Route and gardaí.

He said he would raise the issue at the next council meeting.