East Cork motorists frustrated with being redirected onto tolled motorway following floods

Motorists in the Fermoy area have been voicing their frustration at diversions put in place as a result of Tuesday’s flooding
East Cork motorists frustrated with being redirected onto tolled motorway following floods

A local councillor said he had received numerous calls from people who felt inconvenienced by the traffic delays and tolls, particularly those who wouldn’t normally use the motorway to reach their destination. Picture: Denis Minihane

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 14:00
Steven Heaney

Motorists in the Fermoy area have been voicing their frustration with diversions put in place as a result of Tuesday’s flooding.

With the Kent Bridge closed due to floods, motorists have been diverted onto the motorway, leading to a large traffic build-up and leaving them subject to motorway tolls.

Speaking on C103's Cork Today Show , local councillor Noel McCarthy said people had thought there was an arrangement in place with Direct Route – the private toll operator – to raise the toll barriers in the event of flooding.

He said the issue had also arisen following flooding in 2016.

"People feel that when there is a flood event, the other bridge should be opened up, and the stations at Corrin, where you can come on and off, would be free of charge." 

Cllr McCarthy said he had received numerous calls from people who felt inconvenienced by the traffic delays and tolls, particularly those who wouldn’t normally use the motorway to reach their destination.

He said several of those who contacted him were essential workers. 

Responding to Mr McCarthy, Direct Route CEO Declan Cahill said his company hadn’t been contacted by any council members in relation to the current flood event.

“We’re hearing this from the gardaí this morning. It’s just not being managed," he said. 

We’re not here to hold up the town, we don’t want to cause anybody bad effects.

“Effectively these queues are caused because the Kent Bridge is closed, not because of the ramp plazas in any way."

Mr Cahill said Direct Route would liaise with gardaí to alleviate significant traffic build-up, but that other than that, Direct Route would manage the plaza as normal. 

"It’s not about profitability, not cost," he said.

"If we’re not told by the council what the plans are for today when they’re lifting, then we’re coming back to try and sort a problem out that shouldn’t have been here in the first place."

"We’re not here just to make profits, that’s disingenuous," he added.

Cllr McCarthy admitted the issue only ever came to the fore in the wake of significant flood events, and said a traffic management system should be put in place for Fermoy, in collation with Direct Route and gardaí.

He said he would raise the issue at the next council meeting.

Read More

Rough sleeper rescued from rising floodwaters in North Cork

More in this section

Rough sleeper rescued from rising floodwaters in North Cork Rough sleeper rescued from rising floodwaters in North Cork
Thousands in East Cork facing 'weeks' of boil water notice Thousands in East Cork facing 'weeks' of boil water notice
Five families seek inquests into nursing home deaths Five families seek inquests into nursing home deaths
trafficfloodingmotorwaysplace: fermoyplace: cork
East Cork motorists frustrated with being redirected onto tolled motorway following floods

Cork councils warn waters from heavy rain may take days to wash away

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 20, 2021

  • 16
  • 27
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 45
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices