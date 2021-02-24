Rough sleeper rescued from rising floodwaters in North Cork

A search and rescue team was forced to rescue a homeless man sleeping in a tent from rising floodwaters last night.

The incident occurred at an old pump house in Mallow Town Park.

The man, who is known in the locality, became trapped by rising floodwaters from the Blackwater River.

Mallow Search and Rescue were alerted to the situation at around 6pm after a passerby spotted the distressed man waving for help.

Gardaí notified Mallow Search and Rescue, and a rescue boat was launched a short time later. Mallow Fire Brigade also attended the scene.

The man was brought safely back to the rescue team’s base, shaken but uninjured.

Gardaí secured overnight accommodation for him in the Mallow area.

Parts of the Mallow area were hit by significant flooding yesterday.

Bridge Street, the N72 and the Park Road were both closed because of severe flooding, while many other roads were only passable to lorries.

Mallow racecourse was also submerged by floodwaters.