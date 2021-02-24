Cork and Kerry are still on high flood alert after more heavy rain

Local authorities in the south remain on flood alert today after torrential rain caused several rivers to burst their banks and forced the closure of one of Cork’s key access roads.

The Carrigrohane Rd, alongside the flooded Lee Fields west of the city centre, was closed overnight with a review due to take place this morning.

City officials said they are concerned that, with up to 20mm of rain forecast by 6pm today, the water levels in already swollen rivers could rise as the tributaries drain into the rivers that run through the city, including the Lee.

They are closely monitoring the Shournagh, which flooded parts of Muskerry Golf Course yesterday, but levels in the Bride, which flooded fields in Aherla, west of the city, were beginning to drop last night.

No, it's not Swan Lake, but these swans seemed entirely at home in the inundated car park at Ross Castle in Killarney National Park, which was submerged in floodwater after the Code Orange wind and rainfall on Tuesday. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Pumping operations were under way in Glanmire where the Glashaboy was in flood, but homes in nearby housing estates, which were swamped in 2012, were not threatened.

Officials are closely monitoring the Curraheen and Tramore rivers today.

However, the city council's director of operations, David Joyce, said the evidence from yesterday suggests that recently installed flood defences in parts of Douglas most likely prevented flooding around the Woolen Mills, the Community Park, and the ICA Hall.

A statement issued by Cork City Council yesterday evening warned the public to be wary that dangerous conditions may continue throughout the coming day.

"As advised yesterday, this is a 48-hour event which is continuing and will not come to an end until late Wednesday," a spokesperson said.

Council worker Tim Finnegan moving barriers into position as access to the Town Park in Mallow, Co Cork, was closed off after the River Blackwater overflowed. Picture: Dan Linehan

The ESB’s discharge rate from the Inniscarra dam — which peaked at 225 cubic metres of water per second at 9pm on Monday night — was reduced gradually throughout yesterday to around 155 by last night. It was at this level early last week.

With a status orange Met Éireann rainfall warning and a status yellow wind warning in place throughout yesterday, close to the forecast 80mm of rain fell in the south over 24 hours.

It led to widespread flooding of roads across Cork City and County and, in Kerry, to numerous reports of downed trees, and to several power outages, including one in Mallow which affected around 3,000 customers.

A partly submerged bus shelter in Mallow, Co Cork after the Blackwater burst its banks. Picture: Dan Linehan

The increased dam discharge rates saw the Lee burst its banks as expected at the Lee Fields.

Nearby County Hall, headquarters of Cork County Council, where inflatable flood defences had been deployed, was closed to staff yesterday and will remain closed today.

The Lee Fields flood spilled onto the Carrigrohane Rd later, forcing its closure around teatime. County Hall was not in immediate danger last night.

Flooding further west resulted in the closure of the Lee Rd, the Cloghroe Rd, and the Inniscarra Rd.

Staff at Cork County Hall on the Carrigrohane Rd in Cork City putting in place the new water defences in preparation for the expected flooding at the Lee Fields. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In the county, flood barriers were erected in Fermoy and Mallow, where some localised road closures were introduced last night.

County council crews remained on standby in Fermoy overnight where river levels were expected to peak between 3am and 6am.

There were multiple reports of flooded and impassable roads in the Lee Valley, particularly at Coachford and Dripsey, and also around Macroom and Dunmanway.

There were several reports of downed trees blocking roads, including the R600 at Fivemilebridge.