Tributes paid to Cork businesswoman Natasha O'Donoghue

Tributes have been paid to businesswoman Natasha O’Donoghue née Lynch, who died on Friday aged 48, following a long illness.

Natasha was the founder and managing director of Essential French, teaching French to Cork teenagers since 1996.

Having set up her company aged 23, she acted as a mentor to many other entrepreneurs, both informally and formally through the UCC Ignite Programme. She was also active in the Student Enterprise Awards and in Cork Chamber.

Cork Chamber president Paula Cogan said Natasha was “an absolute gem to work with, and a professional to the nth degree” in her work with Cork Chamber, as well as a wonderfully supportive mentor to Ms Cogan’s own sons when they studied in Essential French.

“She managed to be that businesswoman, with the late nights associated with her own business, to be so generous with her time to other people and to all the charities and organisations she worked with, and to be the adoring, proud mother that she was to her two boys. Her legacy will live on.”

She received many awards for her original and passionate approach to business, including Irish Businesswoman of the Year in 2012 from Network Ireland.

Former President of Network Ireland Deirdre Waldron said:

“Natasha was one of a kind. Everyone she touched was the better of being around her. Whether it was a warm greeting at a Network Ireland event, making newer members feel at home and welcomed, a piece of advice to someone starting their own business or getting to grips with social media.”

To her students, Natasha was an encouraging, fun presence and a social media evangelist, more recently on Instagram and Snapchat where she entertained and enthused, giving French classes through the medium of various characters and anecdotes from family life.

Former students include author Laura de Barra, who said: “Natasha was a stunning force, a warm and vibrant leader. She taught me you can do it in your own way, once you do it well.”

GP and influencer Dr Doireann O’Leary said: “Natasha was so passionate about teaching. She was one of the only teachers to believe in me. I’m glad I told her when she was alive how wonderful she was. She’s such a huge loss not only to her family, who she always spoke so proudly and warmly about, but to Cork and to all her students past and present.”

Another former student who became a business mentee, Aoife Rigney, said Natasha was her “biggest supporter and mentor”.

Natasha is survived by her husband Wayne, her sons Matthew and Ben, her father Tony, siblings Georgina, Clifford and Robert and their families. Her funeral takes place Monday at 11am at St Joseph’s Church, Glanmire. It will be streamed online.