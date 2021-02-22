Tourism minister to propose extension of 9% Vat rate for hospitality sector to 2025

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin is to bring a suite of new measures to Cabinet to support the hospitality sector which is facing a second summer season of uncertainty.

She will encourage her Cabinet colleagues to extend the 9% Vat rate for the sector until 2025 and continue the Stay and Spend scheme until the end of this year.

It comes as the public was warned that "we’re looking at an outdoor summer" by the chair of Nphet’s epidemiological modelling advisory group Philip Nolan.

Living with Covid

The Cabinet is to sign off on an updated version of its Living with Covid plan tomorrow, which will focus on getting children back to school before a phased and gradual reopening of other parts of the economy.

The updated plan will not set out particular dates for the lifting of restrictions as it is understood members of the Government are concerned about new variants and the spread of the virus.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will also bring plans to bump certain at-risk groups up the vaccination list to Cabinet for approval.

It is understood Ms Martin has written to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Government leaders urging them to introduce further supports beyond what is currently available.

Ms Martin wrote that "the industry has real concerns that restrictions around the country will last into and beyond the summer".

The Irish Hotels Federation has called for an urgent review of financial supports after the Taoiseach indicated that pubs, restaurants, and hotels will not be allowed to reopen until the middle of the summer. It said 160,000 hospitality workers who will not return to their jobs until then are devastated.