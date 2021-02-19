Status yellow rain warning in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow rainfall warning for three Munster counties valid until 4pm this afternoon.

Heavy rain is forecast for the day in Cork, Kerry and Waterford with a risk of river and localised surface flooding.

The weather forecaster said as much as 30mm to 40mm can be expected, with higher amounts to fall in mountainous regions.

High winds are forecast to batter the Munster counties this afternoon with strong southerly winds reported.

Mean speeds of 50km/h to 60km/h and gusts of 80 to 100km/h are expected bringing the possibility of localised coastal flooding.

Motorists have been urged to proceed with caution due to surface water and reported debris on roads this morning.

This morning Cork County Council reported the R587 is impassable due to flooding.

The regional road between Toonsbridge and Dunmanway, is impassable following flooding and affected areas include Demesne, Derreens, Derrylahan, and Ardcahan.

The Cloghroe/Carrigrohane Road, R579, is flooded near Muskerry Golf Club and drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

Flooding has also been reported in Fivemilebridge, Co Cork and in the Tiknock area of Cobh.

AA roadwatch has reminded motorists to take caution on essential journeys and to be aware of wind-blown debris and spot flooding.