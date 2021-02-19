Status yellow rain warning in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford

High winds are forecast to batter the Munster counties this afternoon with strong southerly winds reported. 
Status yellow rain warning in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford

High rainfall is forecast for Cork from this morning until the afternoon. Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 07:47
Ciarán Sunderland

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow rainfall warning for three Munster counties valid until 4pm this afternoon. 

Heavy rain is forecast for the day in Cork, Kerry and Waterford with a risk of river and localised surface flooding. 

The weather forecaster said as much as 30mm to 40mm can be expected, with higher amounts to fall in mountainous regions. 

High winds are forecast to batter the Munster counties this afternoon with strong southerly winds reported. 

Mean speeds of 50km/h to 60km/h and gusts of 80 to 100km/h are expected bringing the possibility of localised coastal flooding. 

Motorists have been urged to proceed with caution due to surface water and reported debris on roads this morning. 

This morning Cork County Council reported the R587 is impassable due to flooding. 

The regional road between Toonsbridge and Dunmanway, is impassable following flooding and affected areas include Demesne, Derreens, Derrylahan, and Ardcahan. 

The Cloghroe/Carrigrohane Road, R579, is flooded near Muskerry Golf Club and drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

Flooding has also been reported in Fivemilebridge, Co Cork and in the Tiknock area of Cobh. 

AA roadwatch has reminded motorists to take caution on essential journeys and to be aware of wind-blown debris and spot flooding.

 

Read More

Two-thirds of young drivers use smartphones to change music while driving

 

More in this section

Cork Gardaí find €12m cocaine haul on ship from Central America Cork Gardaí find €12m cocaine haul on ship from Central America
wild deer at sunset Soaring deer numbers in Killarney sparks calls for NPWS to buy feed
Kerry doctor speaks of 'joyful' day administering Covid-19 vaccines to her over-85 patients Kerry doctor speaks of 'joyful' day administering Covid-19 vaccines to her over-85 patients
Status yellow rain warning in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford

Gardaí probe Kinahan link to €12m Cork cocaine haul 

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

  • 6
  • 7
  • 13
  • 19
  • 21
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices