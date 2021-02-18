101-year-old Peg first to complete Covid-19 vaccination at East Cork nursing home

101-year-old Peg Curtin has become the first person to complete the Covid-19 vaccination programme at a nursing home in East Cork which has successfully remained Covid-free throughout the pandemic.

Oaklodge Nursing Home in Cloyne, which specialises in care for people living with dementia, has identified no cases of Covid-19 among its residents throughout the pandemic and has now successfully vaccinated 98% of its residents and staff.

Some 60 residents and 72 members of staff at Oaklodge received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today, which is being administered to 40,000 residents and 30,000 staff in Ireland’s 580 nursing homes this week.

Some of the team at Oaklodge Nursing Home in Cloyne who, along with the rest of their 72-strong workforce and 60 residents, received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today.

Just 2% of staff and residents opted out of receiving the vaccine at the home, which Oaklodge say was due to medical reasons.

Ms Curtin, a former librarian and mother of five originally from Cork City, said she was “absolutely delighted” to get the vaccine and thanks God "every day" that she is still here.

In 2019, speaking on the occasion of her 100th birthday, Ms Curtin revealed the secret to her long life.

“Prayer, prayer, and going to mass every day.”

Commenting on the delivery of the HSE vaccination programme, Diarmuid Ó Dálaigh, owner of Oaklodge Nursing Home, said Covid-19 has presented "unparalleled challenges" for nursing homes throughout the country for the last 12 months.

"At Oaklodge, we worked to consistently protect our residents and staff while simultaneously maintaining quality of life and care throughout this pandemic.”

“Despite having received both doses of the vaccine, we will continue following all HIQA and HPSC measures around Covid-19 and infection control because it is too early for any of us, least of all those living and working with the vulnerable, to let our guards down.”