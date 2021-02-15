Rehab Group acquires Cork-based service for people on autism spectrum

A cork-based service which helps people on the autism spectrum live independent lives has been acquired by the country’s biggest disability organisation.

Aspect, a service providing specialist supports and intervention to over 600 adults with Asperger Syndrome and High Functioning Autism in the Cork and Kerry area is to be taken over by Rehab Group.

Asperger's Syndrome is a spectrum condition which can present itself in many different ways and to varying degrees.

It most commonly effects social communication, social interaction, social imagination and sensory processing.

Aspect connects clients with qualified workers who help provide them with information and guidance in these areas, as well as in the areas of education, employment and independent living.

It also provides its clients with links to housing authorities, universities, and employment agencies.

CEO of Rehab Group Barry McGinn said the acquisition see high-quality services continue to be provided to Aspects clients.

"More than 20 percent of the people in our services are on the autism spectrum," he said.

Mr McGinn said Rehab Group the acquisition formed part of a newly-developed a strategic plan "to enhance the many successful elements of our current autism specialist service provision."

He said that the acquisition itself was the culmination of an extensive period of hard work by individuals from Aspect, RehabCare and the HSE.

"We aim to work towards offering a seamless pathway of specialist support for people with autism - through which people can continuously progress, and reach their full potential.

"Aspect will play a key role in that strategic goal,” he added.