Rehab Group acquires Cork-based service for people on autism spectrum

Aspect, a service providing specialist supports and intervention to over 600 adults with Asperger Syndrome and High Functioning Autism in Cork and Kerry is to be taken over by Rehab Group
Rehab Group acquires Cork-based service for people on autism spectrum

CEO of Rehab Group Barry McGinn said the acquisition see high-quality services continue to be provided to Aspects clients. File Picture: iStock

Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 11:49
Steven Heaney

A cork-based service which helps people on the autism spectrum live independent lives has been acquired by the country’s biggest disability organisation.

Aspect, a service providing specialist supports and intervention to over 600 adults with Asperger Syndrome and High Functioning Autism in the Cork and Kerry area is to be taken over by Rehab Group.

Asperger's Syndrome is a spectrum condition which can present itself in many different ways and to varying degrees. 

It most commonly effects social communication, social interaction, social imagination and sensory processing.

Aspect connects clients with qualified workers who help provide them with information and guidance in these areas, as well as in the areas of education, employment and independent living.

It also provides its clients with links to housing authorities, universities, and employment agencies.

CEO of Rehab Group Barry McGinn said the acquisition see high-quality services continue to be provided to Aspects clients.

"More than 20 percent of the people in our services are on the autism spectrum," he said. 

Mr McGinn said Rehab Group the acquisition formed part of a newly-developed a strategic plan "to enhance the many successful elements of our current autism specialist service provision."

He said that the acquisition itself was the culmination of an extensive period of hard work by individuals from Aspect, RehabCare and the HSE.

"We aim to work towards offering a seamless pathway of specialist support for people with autism - through which people can continuously progress, and reach their full potential.

"Aspect will play a key role in that strategic goal,” he added.

Read More

Ballycotton salutes their superhero garda

More in this section

Ballycotton salutes their superhero garda Ballycotton salutes their superhero garda
ICU numbers drop but Covid-19 death toll at Bantry nursing home has nearly doubled since start of month ICU numbers drop but Covid-19 death toll at Bantry nursing home has nearly doubled since start of month
Ash and dash at drive-thru West Cork church  Ash and dash at drive-thru West Cork church 
autismrehab groupplace: corkplace: kerry
Rehab Group acquires Cork-based service for people on autism spectrum

Section of busy Cork road closed following crash in which truck lost its load

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 13, 2021

  • 11
  • 12
  • 21
  • 30
  • 35
  • 38
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices