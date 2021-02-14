Gardaí in Clare spread Valentine's Day cheer with chocolates and PPE

Officers went out of their way to bring joy to locals
Ennistymon Gardaí decided to bring some Valentine's Day cheer while checking in on elderly local residents.

Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 17:56
Ryan O’Rourke

Residents of Ennistymon, Co Clare, were treated to a Valentine’s Day surprise as local gardaí went out of their way to spread the cheer.

Garda Deirdre Scanlon and Garda Jim McNamara were busy handing out flowers, chocolates, PPE, and Valentine’s Day cards to local residents.

The act of goodwill was shared by the official An Garda Síochána Facebook page. 

The post has since been shared more than 1,000 times on Facebook, with local TD Cathal Crowe among those to spread the joy.

An Ennistymon garda delivering some cheer.

An Ennistymon garda delivering some cheer.

“You can trawl the internet for images that epitomise goodness and kindness but few will rival this. Take a bow Ennistymon Gardaí, delivering flowers and chocolates to the elderly in their local community today,” said the Clare TD.

