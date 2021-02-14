Gardaí issue 'romance fraud' warning this Valentine's Day as fraudsters target lonely people during pandemic

People are being warned to be vigilant when it comes to 'Romance' fraud this Valentine's Day.

There were almost 200 cases reported to Gardaí in 2020.

This type of fraud sees fraudsters using online dating sites or other social media to contact their victims with well-prepared stories designed to deceive. An online relationship is developed based on fake identities, photographs and life stories.

Inevitably, the fraudster will ask for a sum of money and will continue to ask for money until the victim has no more to give or realises they are being deceived.

Both men and women are targeted by this crime and victims are from all age groups.

According to Gardaí, the average amount of money lost last year was in excess of €20,000.

It is a crime that leaves vulnerable victims with feelings of hurt and mistrust.

The current Covid-19 guidelines and travel restrictions means that people are not socialising the way they usually would and so people are spending more time online and many are feeling lonely and isolated. This gives fraudsters opportunities to engage in online Romance Fraud.

The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) has also warned that romance scams are on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gardaí say recent cases have seen criminals targeting people with learning difficulties.

One recent case saw an Irish person develop a relationship with a woman from the US on a dating website. The woman asked for money and the victim suffered a total loss of over €21,000 over five separate transactions.

Warning signs of Romance Fraud include the fraudster asking to communicate through text, calls or instant messaging rather than using the dating website, no in-person meetings, the fraudster asking plenty of personal questions while avoiding answering any themselves, and they will ask for money to be transferred to bank accounts abroad or via money transfer agencies to locations outside Ireland.

If the phone calls are from an Irish number or they ask for money to be lodged in an Irish bank account, this shouldn't be considered evidence that the person is genuine.

Fraudsters will generally start asking for small amounts of money for various reasons such as travel to meet the victim in person, moving expenses, medical expenses for a sick child or relative, paying a bill, or investing in a 'guaranteed' business opportunity.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau advises the public as follows:

Stop and think . Ask yourself, is this person real? If you are asked for money by a person with whom you are in an online relationship

If you are asked for money by a person with whom you are in an online relationship Never share personal or banking details with unknown persons online.

share personal or banking details with unknown persons online. Never receive money from, or send money to persons unknown.

receive money from, or send money to persons unknown. Think twice before using a webcam (intimate images can be used for blackmail).

before using a webcam (intimate images can be used for blackmail). Trust your instincts – if it sounds like it is too good to be true, it is probably not true.

– if it sounds like it is too good to be true, it is probably not true. If in doubt , talk to a family member or a friend.

, talk to a family member or a friend. If you have been the victim of this type of crime, please report it in confidence to your local Garda station.

If you a guardian or friend to someone with intellectual difficulties be alert to the dangers of romance fraud.