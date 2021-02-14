Cork City Civil Defence latest to take up Jerusalema Dance Challenge

Cork City Civil Defence latest to take up Jerusalema Dance Challenge
Cork City Civil Defence latest to take up Jerusalema Dance Challenge

( l to r) Members David Good, Robert Klimaszewski, Hilary Forde, Joel Rajesh, Cian O'Callaghan, Dan O'Herlihy, and Dave Hegarty of Cork City Civil Defence taking part in the Jerusalema Challenge at Blackrock Castle, Cork City on Saturday. Pictures: Larry Cummins

Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 11:01
Michelle McGlynn

Volunteers at Cork City Civil Defence are the latest group to take part in the Jerusalema Dance Challenge.

Over the weekend, the volunteers took time out from supporting their community to lift people's spirits by busting out their best moves.



Cork City Civil Defence have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to help where they can.

They continued this work at the weekend as their dancing helped to boost morale and lift the spirits of locals.



Seven members Cork City branch of the voluntary organisation recorded their dance moves at various locations in Cork on Saturday.

While dancing in Fitzgerald's Park, they were joined by three women who couldn't help but get in on the fun.

An Garda Síochána took part in the Jerusalema Challenge earlier this month and since then there have been countless videos of people around the country taking part. From nursing homes to charities, everyone wants to join in.

The now-viral dance began in February 2020 when a group in Angola recorded themselves dancing to the song while eating lunch.

In the year since, the dance and the song - Jerusalema by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode - have taken the world by storm.

The upbeat song and dance have provided some much-needed fun and feeling of community in a time when many are struggling and feeling disconnected from others.

While it won't change our circumstances or end lockdown, it's a few minutes of escapism and a reason to smile.

Fake Instagram account posing as Cork carpet retailer posts racist messages 

