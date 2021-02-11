Man dies following house fire in Cork city

Gardaí are satisfied that the blaze on the northside started accidentally
Gardaí at the scene of the fatal fire at this house off Rathcooney road near Ballyvolane in Cork. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 20:21
Eoin English

A man in his 70s has died after a house fire in Cork city.

Gardaí are satisfied that the blaze on the northside started accidentally.

The alarm was raised around lunchtime after neighbours spotted smoke coming from the detached property off the Rathcooney Road in Ballyvolane.

Units of Cork city fire brigade responded and the blaze was dealt with quickly.

Following a search of the house, the man’s body was found in an upstairs bedroom.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It’s believed he may have been overcome by smoke. He was the only occupant of the house.

A post mortem examination is due to take place at Cork University Hospital on Friday and Supt Declan O'Sullivan said the findings will be included in a garda file which will be prepared for the coroner's court in due course.

