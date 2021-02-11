Moyross scrambler project gains traction

Local councillors campaigning for action on scramblers have welcomed Government interest in a “promising” motocross project in Limerick.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice, James Browne, indicated that the programme, operating for a number of years in Moyross, could be replicated nationally.

Speaking after a meeting on Wednesday of a subgroup of the Forum on Anti-Social Behaviour, Mr Browne said the group would be finalising proposals for Government in the next four weeks.

The Department of Justice set up a cross-agency working group to examine the problems caused by scramblers and quad bikes in 2018 but is yet to develop or publish proposals.

Senior garda sources have previously told the Irish Examiner that gardaí are reluctant to actively engage with scramblers operating in communities and on public greens and parks for fear of injury or loss of life.

People have recently suffered serious injuries in Drimnagh and Cherry Orchard in Ballyfermot as a result of scramblers and quad bikes and, in June 2018, Ilabek Avetian was severely injured when a teenager drove over his head with a scrambler as he lay sunbathing with his wife in Darndale Park, north Dublin.

Commenting after Tuesday morning’s meeting of the sub-group, Mr Browne said: “The misuse of scramblers, quad bikes and similar off-road vehicles is a cause of serious concern in a number of communities, particularly in Dublin, but affecting other parts of the country too.

“Typically issues arise where vehicles are used on public open spaces in housing estates, playing pitches or in public parks. Unfortunately, there have been incidents in the last few years leading to fatal or very serious life-changing injuries.”

The Minister of State with responsibility for Law Reform, highlighted one Limerick project.

“The Moyross Garda Youth Diversion Project delivered a presentation at the meeting on a promising model which they have developed which involves engaging young people in a programme of motor cross training and vehicle maintenance.

“The programme, which has seen sustained success over a number of years, requires a commitment from those young people participating to staying off the greens and roads in the area and staying out of trouble in order to participate. It is believed that such a programme could be replicated nationally.”

Thomas Gould, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, welcomed the comments: “I’ve been calling for something like this in Cork for years, as have colleagues in Dublin.

“It is very positive to engage young people in this, to get them down the right road.

Young people have nowhere to ride these scramblers and quad bikes so they ride them in green areas and the streets where they live and I’ve seen it across the northside and the impacts on communities.

Sinn Féin councillor for Dublin South Central, Daithí Doolan, also welcomed the move: "I would strongly encourage the Minister to engage with Dublin communities including Drimnagh, Ballyfermot and Cherry Orchard. He needs to hear at first hand how people are terrorised by scramblers and quads.”

The chairperson of the city council’s Joint Policing Committee, said: “We must also ensure the young people who own quads and scramblers are centrally involved. If they are not part of the solution the process is destined to fail.

“All this good work must be underpinned by legislation. This Government must support legislation that strengthens the powers of Gardaí and allow them to pursue those driving scramblers and quads in parks and the open roads."