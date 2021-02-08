Celtic Interconnector will bypass two East Cork towns

The Cork villages of Killeagh and Castlmartyr will officially be bypassed when EirGrid lays the cable for the Celtic Interconnector project, linking the Irish and French electricity grids.

EirGrid had identified a route along the public road network for the electricity cable from where it lands at Claycastle Beach in Youghal to a new converter station at Ballyadam in Carrigtwohill, last November.

There had been uproar from locals as they did not want the Celtic Interconnector to interfere with their towns. Killeagh had just gone through major road works and many locals were annoyed to think their village would be dug up again.

EirGrid’s chief infrastructure officer Michael Mahon said landowners close to the proposed cable route would be contacted later on Monday regarding the latest developments:

“We are proposing to lay the cable in agricultural land north of Castlemartyr and south-east of Killeagh.

“We are in discussions with landowners close to both villages and are confident that we can come up with a very satisfactory solution.”

Late last year, news that the converter station would not be located in Knockraha was welcomed by locals, who had fought long and hard against it.

The Celtic Interconnector is co-funded by EirGrid and RTÉ, and receives co-financing from the EU. In 2019, the European Commission awarded the project more than €530m to support the design and delivery.