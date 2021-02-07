Proposed East Cork cycleway hailed as a 'game-changer' for sustainable travel

Plans unveiled for a new multi-million euro cycleway and walkway, which will be the first of its type developed in Co Cork, have been described as "a real game-changer" for safe and sustainable travel, which could significantly cut down on carbon footprints.

Proposals to develop the route in Midleton and its environs will provide a large number of people with the opportunity to ditch their cars and opt for a safer and healthier way of travelling to schools, shopping centres, a railway station and a major greenway, which is currently under construction.

When developed, it will connect the satellite village of Ballinacurra, in the south, to Midleton town centre and onto a proposed new development of 2,500 houses, shops, schools, and a new railway station at Water Rock, to the west of the town.

The project, which will cost an estimated €12m-€15m, will see the route start in Ballinacurra, cross over the Lakeview roundabout flyover, above the main Cork-Waterford road, go along the picturesque Riverside Way to connect with the town's Market Green shopping centre onto the railway station and the Midleton - Youghal Greenway.

The 6km route is being funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

Some land acquisition will be needed by the county council to develop the route with will ultimately pass through the townlands of Ballinacurra, Midleton, Broomfield West, Knockgriffin, Townparks, Castleredmond, Loughatalia, Garryduff, and Oatencake.

It is proposed to construct approximately 1.5km of segregated cycle facilities, 3.1km of shared pedestrian and cycle facilities, and 2.4km of greenway.

It will link into primary and secondary schools including Christian Brothers School, St Mary’s High School, CBS Secondary School, Gaelscoil Mhainistir na Corann, and with residential developments at Maple Woods, Charlestown, Castleredmond, Riversfield, Castle Rock, Broomfield, and Water Rock.

Council engineers said Midleton was an ideal location for such a scheme, as given the relatively level terrain and proximity of most residential areas its centre.

Engineers say the plan will tie in with the potential for further cycleway connectivity to Youghal, Carrigtwohill, Little Island, Glanmire, and Cork City in time.

Fine Gael councillor Susan McCarthy. Picture: Billy macGill

"I think this will be an absolute game-changer," said Midleton-based Fine Gael councillor Susan McCarthy.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Hegarty, who is chairman of the East Cork Municipal District Council, which oversees the area, described it as “a fantastic initiative”.

Midelton was also selected as it is an ideal area for the project because the county council wants to develop more housing along the railway corridor, especially around the Midleton and Carrigtwohill area, where people will have access to the Cork commuter train and thus not to have to use their cars to commute into the city for work.