Funding boost for Cork's Midleton Youghal Greenway

The Midleton Youghal Greenway in Cork has received a boost in funding from the Department of Transport.

Cork County Council has welcomed the additional funding for the greenway, which follows the route of the disused railway line from Midleton Train Station to the former Youghal Train Station.

The overall funding secured by Cork County Council for the development stands at €19.8 million.

A statement revealed that Department of Transport funding for the development of the Greenway will now be provided at a rate of 100%.

Work has already begun with site clearances currently being completed.

The 23km greenway will connect Midleton, Mogeely, Killeagh and Youghal and will be suitable for users of all ages and abilities “as a safe, accessible and attractive route for cycling and walking”.

The Mayor of County Cork, Mary Linehan Foley, said: “Increased funding for the Midleton Youghal Greenway is a very positive story for East Cork and underscores the value of investing in our walking and cycling amenities which have been so important to local communities, particularly in recent months.

“The Greenway has huge potential to support our local communities and businesses in the post-Covid recovery and will be a major tourism asset not just for the local area but for the wider county.”

The funding has been described as “a very positive result” for the county by the Chief Executive of Cork County Council.

Tim Lucey said the completion of the project “over the next two years will be a priority for the Council.

“The Greenway has the potential to be transformational for the area.

“Not only will it support sustainable transport initiatives by enhancing and extending cycling infrastructure within the county, it will also have significant amenity benefits and will contribute positively to health, wellbeing and overall quality of life, as well as climate adaptation.”

Construction works will commence in 2021 and the greenway is planned to be completed in late 2022.