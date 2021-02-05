'Does it always have to be a battle for the people of Moyross?'

The principal of Corpus Christi school in Moyross said the the long-awaited €58m Coonagh to Knockalisheen project is much more than a road
Fr Pat Hogan, a parish priest in Moyross one of Limerick's most deprived areas, has slammed Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and called for him to resign over a €58m road link. Photo: Press 22

Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 06:23
Ryan O’Rourke

As Moyross enters the headlines once again, this time with doubt cast over the long-awaited €58m Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road, local activists  say they are sick of battling to be heard. 

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan's inclusion of the road in part of the review of the National Development Plan has raised questions over its future, despite the fact that €19m has already been spent.

Tiernan O'Neill, the principal of Corpus Christi school in Moyross, said the project is much more than a road, describing it as a symbolic opening of what is often known as the longest cul-de-sac in Ireland.

“Does it always have to be a battle for the people of Moyross? They've had to battle to be heard, battle to be noticed, battle to be included. 

But this is one battle that we will go all the way with. 

"Nothing is going to stop the children of Moyross from breaking free from the shackles of exclusion,” the principal added.

Fr Pat Hogan, the parish priest, said the idea of changing the plans now, after years of local effort in bringing the community forward, is a betrayal of the people of Moyross.

“You have a number of individuals who bend over backwards to drag this community up out of the depths. They give time, they suffer, they’ve been attacked, but they stand and they have been betrayed. You should not walk on people like that,” Fr Hogan said.

Fr Hogan said that by opening the cul-de-sac, it allows opportunities for education, employment and the healing of the community, who have been “forgotten” for decades.

Tracy McElligott, a development worker with Moyross residents' forum, says they welcome the political support.

“We are very angry, very upset, but there's also the feeling of unity and community morale is very united,” Ms McElligott explained.

Green Party TD for Limerick, Brian Leddin, told the Irish Examiner that some locals have contacted him saying the road should go ahead, while “others have asked why there is not more focus on providing public transport and knocking down some of the walls which divide the community from adjacent estates.”

Fianna Fáil TDs Willie O’Dea and Cathal Crowe have publicly endorsed the scheme, while Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald held discussions with residents, stating her support.

Anger over delays to €58m road in Limerick

