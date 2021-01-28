Sinn Féin TD calls for extension on St Kevin's site submissions, fears residents not consulted 

A TD has called for an extension to tomorrow's deadline for submissions on the fast-track planning process for a massive residential project on a landmark state-owned site in Cork city.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould says he has concerns that there has been a failure to engage with local residents and communities over the Land Development Agency’s (LDA) residential plan for the elevated St Kevin’s site overlooking the Lee Rd.

“What has become clear is that residents and communities have not been consulted on the St Kevin’s site planning process,” he said.

“I have contacted a number of residents who weren’t aware of this deadline.

“No leaflets were distributed to their homes, they saw no newspaper advertisements and heard nothing on the radio about the deadline.

“This is going to be a huge development for the city but there are serious issues with the current proposal.

“Some of these will severely effect local residents and communities. They need to be given the opportunity to make a submission.”

Concerns raised

After months of preparation, the LDA lodged an application with An Bord Pleanála on December 17 last through the strategic housing development (SHD) process seeking permission for a 266-unit residential development on the 5.7 hectare south facing hillside site of the former HSE-owned St Kevin’s Hospital and grounds at Shanakiel.

It has said that it wants to transform the derelict former Victorian mental asylum lands into a new residential community.

Submissions from the public under the SHD process must be made by Friday.

But Mr Gould raised concerns in the Dáil today about the level of consultation on the plan - especially given the fact that the period during which submissions could be prepared coincided with Christmas and lockdown.

He also said he has concerns about the provision for social housing - with 60% open-market private purchase units proposed and 10% for social housing apartments.

“This flies in the face of what we should be doing to end the housing crisis. Public housing should be built on public land,” he said.

“The current plan has only one entrance onto an already overburdened and poorly serviced road infrastructure.

“The public transport infrastructure is not up to speed.

“People in Cork North Central should be aware of all of this and be encouraged to make an informed submission