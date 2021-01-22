Greens want to rename Cork's Bishop Lucey Park in response to mother and baby homes report

Party members have also raised questions about the reciting of a prayer before council meetings in the wake of the publication of the report into the mother and baby homes scandal
Bishop Lucey was at the helm of the diocese of Cork and Ross throughout the 1950s, '60s and '70s and was named in the mother and baby homes report. Picture: Denis Minihane

Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 06:30
Eoin English

The Green Party wants to change the name of Bishop Lucey Park in Cork city in response to the devastating mother and baby homes report.

Party members have also raised questions about the reciting of a prayer before council meetings in the wake of the publication of the Commission of Investigation’s final report into the mother and baby homes scandal.

The Greens have raised both issues with the lord mayor Joe Kavanagh in the context of asking the city council to consider a possible response to the report, given the council was the health authority for much of the period covered by the commission, which found that more than 900 children died while at, or in the care of, Bessborough mother and baby home on the southside of the city.

The burial places of the vast majority have not been identified.

Green Party councillor Oliver Moran said the council must consider its “moral responsibilities for the experiences described in the report”.

“Our group appreciates that this is a sensitive matter. We would like to find an all-of-council approach to this matter,” he said.

Bessborough. Picture: Denis Minihane.
In a letter to the lord mayor, he has asked that a number of items be placed on the agenda of a meeting of party whips next week, including the "continued appropriateness" that Bishop Lucey Park is named after a person named in the report, and that the Sacred Heart Bridge near the Bessborough estate is named after an institution named in the report.

Bishop Lucey was at the helm of the diocese of Cork and Ross throughout the 1950s, '60s and '70s.

Mr Moran has also asked that whips consider how the legacy of the relationship between Church and State is reflected in the council, with party members asking other councillors to consider scrapping the opening prayer which reads: “Direct, we beseech thee, O Lord, our actions by thy holy inspirations and carry them on by thy gracious assistance; that every word and work of ours may always begin from thee, and by thee be happily ended; through Christ our Lord. Amen.” It is followed by a moment of silent reflection.

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn described the Greens' proposals as a “knee-jerk reaction to the unpopularity of the Catholic church”.

Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill accused the Green Party of “spoofing” and said he has no particular issue with the prayer.

A proposal in 2012 to scrap the prayer was voted down.

IE_logo_FN

Family Notices