'Donie for President': Kerry store shows support for Cahersiveen's CNN reporter

Staff at a shop in Kerry have been showing their support for a local hero - reporter Donie O’Sullivan.

The Cahersiveen man shot to the attention of the Irish public following his reporting on the US Capitol riots in Washington two weeks ago.

The CNN reporter won praise for his work during the Capitol violence for his calm in front of camera amongst the chaos.

Today, as the US celebrated the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President, a local shop in O’Sullivan’s hometown has been celebrating the reporter.

Staff at Devlin’s Centra in Cahersiveen have been wearing ‘Donie for President’ jumpers and decked the store out with US flags.

"We are delighted to see someone from the town of Cahersiveen doing so well,” said store owner Vincent Devlin.

“We have been following Donie’s journey over in the US and are very proud of his brave reporting over the last couple of weeks.

“We wanted to have a bit of fun on Inauguration day to show that we are cheering him on back home.

"We wish him well on Inauguration day and for the weeks and years to come.”

O'Sullivan was a recent guest on the Irish Examiner's Mick Clifford Podcast after attending a Minnesota Trump rally last October where the Covid 19 virus first became apparent among Donald Trump’s staff and he described what Trump’s supporters at the event think of their hero.

