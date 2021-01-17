Gardaí investigating death of woman in Cork city

The body of the woman was found in her apartment in the Curraheen/Bishopstown area of the city this afternoon.
Gardaí say the course of their investigation will be determined by the results of the postmortem examination. File Picture

Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 22:33
Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí in Cork are investigating the death of a woman in her late fifties whose body was found in an apartment in the city today. 

The woman was found lying on the floor of her apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have called in the services of the State Pathologist.

The scene will be examined and a full post-mortem will follow at Cork University Hospital on Monday. The Coroner has also been notified and an inquest will take place in due course.

Gardaí say the course of their investigation will be determined by the results of the postmortem examination. 

It is understood the death may have been fall-related.

The deceased is a respected retired member of an Garda Siochana. 

She is predeceased by her husband who died over ten years ago.

