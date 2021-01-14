UCC plans to keep library open for exam students

University College Cork (UCC) has no immediate plans to restrict its library services further to students during this exam period despite the increased restrictions.

‘Essential’ university activities allowed to continue to operate under the Government’s level 5 plan include scheduled access to libraries and other onsite study spaces for students who do not otherwise have suitable facilities.

However, libraries at the University of Limerick, Maynooth University and NUI Galway have each restricted their in-person services even further to students in light of the increased restrictions.

While seats are limited and capacity is greatly reduced due to social distancing, 850 slots remain open to students at UCC’s Boole Library to book a study space.

We 💚 our @UCCLibrary, and we know you do, too.



As you prepare for your exams, remember the following:



✔️Please don’t congregate outside of main entrances

✔️Please abide by the seat booking system in place

✔️Please follow the HSE's guidance

— UCC Ireland (@UCC) January 11, 2021

In a statement, UCC confirmed the Boole Library and Brookfield Health Sciences Library remain open for UCC students and staff, with limited occupancy.

Prior seat booking via the library website is required, social distancing measures are implemented and monitored, and face coverings are mandatory.”

"UCC works together with its staff and its Students' Union to provide services and supports necessary for students to study during this exam period in a safe environment.

The health and wellbeing of our students and staff are to the forefront of all decisions made by UCC, and the provision of all services is closely monitored and evaluated on a regular basis."

A spokeswoman for the Department of Further and Higher Education said that institutions are using discretion to restrict onsite attendance.

"The department has not given any direction on libraries but it is aware many institutions have library services available online, and some may be offering a click-and-collect service."

Institutions have been very careful and adaptable in using this discretion in planning onsite activities, taking account of the public health situation nationally and locally, she added.