Special schools and classes at primary level could reopen next Thursday

A “phased return” to school is now on the cards for next week for children with special educational needs, with all parties now working towards a partial reopening next Thursday.

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, announced today that following talks with the education stakeholders, all groups are now working towards a partial return on January 21 for primary school children.

This move will see children in special schools, children in special classes, and children with significant additional needs in mainstream primary classes return.

However, arrangements have yet to be made for post-primary students. Talks remain ongoing.

Confirmation from the Minister for Special Education @josephamadigan that work is underway to reopen special schools and classes for children with additional needs from next Thursday. @AsIAmIreland @DownSyndromeIRL @InclusionIre https://t.co/DBFqG4qY7u — Family Carers Ireland (@CarersIreland) January 14, 2021

Ms Foley said pausing plans for a partial reopening last week has given her the opportunity to listen to the concerns of teachers, SNAs, boards of management, public health, and disability advocacy groups.

“A series of meetings with key stakeholders from the primary school and special school sector this week culminating in this morning’s meeting have been very positive.

“All parties share my objective to work together so that children with special educational needs, who find it very hard to engage with remote or online learning receive some face-to-face education in schools before a fuller reopening is possible.”

“During this lead into a phased commencement of in-school services at primary level, we are working in parallel with post-primary stakeholders to address their concerns and recognising that post-primary schools present different logistical challenges if a partial return is to be possible.”

It is hoped that a pathway can be set for the return to school for students at all levels at the start of February, subject to Government and public health considerations, she added.

“I am aware that staff, parents and students across all levels of education are looking for very clear communication from our colleagues in the health sector to reaffirm that infection prevention and control measures in our schools are effective at this time.

“My officials are continuing to engage closely with senior Public Health specialists in this respect and direct communications in the coming days through webinars, videos for parents and written FAQs will supplement the significant levels of information and guidance available already.

Josepha Madigan, the Minister for Special Education said she is pleased there is a commitment to work towards a return to school for students with special educational needs.

“It is now vital that we continue to work with all stakeholders in education, including post-primary, to ensure that remaining concerns are addressed so that a partial return to school may begin from January 21.”