Limerick TD insists he is not 'anti-vaccinations' and says he will take Covid jab

A Limerick TD has said he will take the Covid-19 vaccine, and claimed that a video which is being shared of him showing him to be “anti-vaccination”, is fake.

Independent TD Richard O’Donoghue had previously been quoted as saying he would not take the vaccine when it became available. However, he now claims this was a misunderstanding, and that he had said he would not take the vaccine “at present” as he was undergoing medical observation.

“I never said I wouldn't take it. I just said I wouldn't take it at present and that that was because of a medical condition that I have myself,” Mr O’Donoghue said.

He now said that once available and once he has finished his current medical treatment, he will take a vaccine, following advice from his GP. The Limerick county TD has also claimed that a video, which reportedly shows him to have “anti-vaccination” views, is “fake”.

He made reference to a Cork student, Greg Tarr, who won this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, for his project which detects “deepfake” content, and said the video of him is of a similar nature. "Deepfakes" refer to synthetic media, often made by sophisticated AI, which can create videos which sound and look real.

“Somebody put up something on Whatsapp about me. It was done that way to try and undermine me,” said Mr O’Donoghue, referring to the deepfake software.

“The video is a mix of all interviews that I had done. They were sending out a message that I was anti-vaccination,” he added.

Mr O’Donoghue went on to explain that he can empathise with people who may have concerns over the vaccine but encouraged people to speak to medical experts.

“People are scared,” said Mr O’Donoghue.

“I would advise anyone that has any concerns to go speak to a GP.

Talk to them and tell him your concerns about what you've seen on on on the social media. They'll advise you.

"That's the best way forward for anyone that has any reservations about a vaccine,” he added.

Under Ireland’s current vaccine roll-out plan, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said a target has been set to vaccinate 700,000 people by the end of March.

This equates to 1.4 million vaccine doses, with each person receiving two doses.