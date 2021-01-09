Covid-19: IT problems cause delays for vaccinations of GPs

An online portal for GPs to book a vaccine slot for themselves and people on their team had been expected to go live on Friday.
Covid-19: IT problems cause delays for vaccinations of GPs

Vaccinations for GPs will be available on Monday says Dr Nuala O’ Connor. Picture: ICGP

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 10:01
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

Vaccination for GPs will now open on Monday, a leading Cork GP involved with the roll-out has confirmed as glitches in the IT registration system have caused delays.

An online portal for GPs to book a vaccine slot for themselves and people on their team had been expected to go live on Friday.

Covid-19 lead for the Irish College of General Practitioners Dr Nuala O’ Connor said the system will open up to the general public when the high priority groups have been vaccinated.

“GP teams will be allocated to the nearest vaccination centre, the majority of GPs will be vaccinated at an acute hospital. We have made other arrangements for some rural GPs,” she said.

Controversial system

The IT system, built by a partnership between IBM, Salesforce and the HSE, has already proved controversial.

Some nursing homes have said for example saying they are using Excel sheets to record vaccine data currently.

“GPs are delighted to get the vaccine, they are absolutely thrilled. We have the same anxieties as everyone else, the morale boost is incredible,” Dr O’ Connor said.

A small number of GPs including some in Cork City have already been vaccinated, mainly through having close links to hospitals or nursing homes.

This has happened in a number of hospitals as contrary to expectation some vials contain enough vaccine for up to seven shots instead of the standard five shots.

And in other cases GPs are vaccinated because they are part of the care team for a nursing home.

Dr O’ Connor said all general practice teams will be vaccinated before delivering the vaccine to older people outside nursing homes.

There are about 3,500 GPs in Ireland. Practice teams vary but could include a number of doctors, practice nurse, receptionist and other health professionals.

Read More

Gardaí break up 100-strong birthday party in Blarney

More in this section

Garda stock Gardaí break up 100-strong birthday party in Blarney
Pandemic leads to 35% surge in numbers cycling in Cork Pandemic leads to 35% surge in numbers cycling in Cork
Munster Covid-19: Mallow hospital 'left out' as staff told they won't get weekend vaccine as planned
covid-19
Covid-19: IT problems cause delays for vaccinations of GPs

Port of Cork activates major emergency plan to tackle huge fire 

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

  • 8
  • 10
  • 14
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices