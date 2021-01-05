Parts of Cork, Limerick 'hotspots' for transport disadvantage

Parts of West and north Cork are among areas identified as 'hotspots' of transport disadvantage, with 'forced car ownership' particularly prevalent in Donegal and in western counties such as Mayo and Roscommon.

The research paper, titled Identifying Hotspots of Transport Disadvantage and Car Dependency in Rural Ireland, was conducted by academics at Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin.

It says: "Even though a large proportion of government investment is centred on improving transport infrastructure in the five regional cities of Ireland, i.e. Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Waterford, the analysis presented in this paper highlights the need to also seriously consider an expansion of the successful local, community-based public transport schemes such as Local Link."

Using existing data, the researchers looked at geographical areas in terms of levels of social deprivation, low access to public transport, and a high share of single-car ownership to estimate those parts of the country where transport disadvantage is highest.

When it came to transport disadvantage, large parts of many midlands counties were identified, as well as parts of West and north Cork, Limerick, and Galway.

Parts of Kilkenny, Carlow, and Kildare and some parts of the border counties and Longford and Leitrim were also identified.

When it came to forced car ownership, the situation had improved in many areas between 2011 and 2016, but counties including Donegal, Mayo, and Roscommon were still badly affected.

According to the study: "Notwithstanding the success of the RTP (Rural Transport Programme), it was found that, indeed, not every rural area of the country is covered by their services.

"As a result of the analysis conducted with GIS (Geographic Information System mapping), it was possible to substantiate that 109 rural settlements (48,375 people) were located in areas not covered by the RTP, and in 100 out of these 109 settlements there were no transport nodes available within a 10km radius."

It showed that outside larger cities and commuter belt areas, many parts of rural Ireland are still disadvantaged when it came to transport options.

One of the authors of the study, Brian Caulfield, Associate Professor and senior editor of Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews at the Centre for Transport Research, Department of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering in TCD, said areas of the country with “forced car ownership” need sustainable and green transport interventions.

"These could include shared cars; demand-responsive services, and we have great examples of this in Ireland like Clare Local Lift," he said.

"Such community initiatives need support and could be very effective in the areas identified.

"These are also the areas that could be left behind and should be considered in relation to the just transition to a greener society.

The quality of public transport that people need to move away from the car may not be viable in these areas so greener alternatives need to be considered.

"It could be argued that subsidies for electric vehicles should be aimed at areas like these and that higher subsidies should be provided in these areas and perhaps lower in urban areas with a greater number of options such as bus and rail.

"Such a policy would support a just transition and reduce emissions."