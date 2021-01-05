Parts of Cork, Limerick 'hotspots' for transport disadvantage

Study reveals that 'forced car ownership' is prevalent in many counties
Parts of Cork, Limerick 'hotspots' for transport disadvantage

The expansion of services such as Local Link could be a key element in tackling transport disadvantage, the report notes. 

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 15:45
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

Parts of West and north Cork are among areas identified as 'hotspots' of transport disadvantage, with 'forced car ownership' particularly prevalent in Donegal and in western counties such as Mayo and Roscommon.

The research paper, titled Identifying Hotspots of Transport Disadvantage and Car Dependency in Rural Ireland, was conducted by academics at Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin.

It says: "Even though a large proportion of government investment is centred on improving transport infrastructure in the five regional cities of Ireland, i.e. Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Waterford, the analysis presented in this paper highlights the need to also seriously consider an expansion of the successful local, community-based public transport schemes such as Local Link."

Using existing data, the researchers looked at geographical areas in terms of levels of social deprivation, low access to public transport, and a high share of single-car ownership to estimate those parts of the country where transport disadvantage is highest.

When it came to transport disadvantage, large parts of many midlands counties were identified, as well as parts of West and north Cork, Limerick, and Galway. 

Parts of Kilkenny, Carlow, and Kildare and some parts of the border counties and Longford and Leitrim were also identified.

When it came to forced car ownership, the situation had improved in many areas between 2011 and 2016, but counties including Donegal, Mayo, and Roscommon were still badly affected.

Read More

Tadhg O'Mahony: Our transport system is suffocating us, but the seeds of transformation lie in wait

According to the study: "Notwithstanding the success of the RTP (Rural Transport Programme), it was found that, indeed, not every rural area of the country is covered by their services. 

"As a result of the analysis conducted with GIS (Geographic Information System mapping), it was possible to substantiate that 109 rural settlements (48,375 people) were located in areas not covered by the RTP, and in 100 out of these 109 settlements there were no transport nodes available within a 10km radius."

It showed that outside larger cities and commuter belt areas, many parts of rural Ireland are still disadvantaged when it came to transport options.

One of the authors of the study, Brian Caulfield, Associate Professor and senior editor of Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews at the Centre for Transport Research, Department of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering in TCD, said areas of the country with “forced car ownership” need sustainable and green transport interventions.

"These could include shared cars; demand-responsive services, and we have great examples of this in Ireland like Clare Local Lift," he said.

"Such community initiatives need support and could be very effective in the areas identified.

"These are also the areas that could be left behind and should be considered in relation to the just transition to a greener society.

The quality of public transport that people need to move away from the car may not be viable in these areas so greener alternatives need to be considered.

"It could be argued that subsidies for electric vehicles should be aimed at areas like these and that higher subsidies should be provided in these areas and perhaps lower in urban areas with a greater number of options such as bus and rail.

"Such a policy would support a just transition and reduce emissions."

Read More

Electric cars are tackling climate change but what to do with their used batteries?

More in this section

Permission granted for 113 homes in Ballincollig Permission granted for 113 homes in Ballincollig
Architect designing a commercial building Limerick council denied permission to acquire former RIC barracks 
Holding grandmother's hand in the nursing care. Showing all love, empathy, helping and encouragement : healthcare in end of life First Covid-19 cases confirmed at Cork nursing home
transportelectric carsgreen transportruralplace: corkplace: limerick
Parts of Cork, Limerick 'hotspots' for transport disadvantage

Passers-by and fire service thanked for saving man from burning building

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 2, 2021

  • 3
  • 6
  • 18
  • 26
  • 42
  • 47
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices