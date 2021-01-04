Cope Foundation 'expects to curtail services' as Covid cases rise

The foundation’s chief executive Sean Abbott said that with the rise in the rate of community transmission, a number of foundation staff are self-isolating or restricting their movements. File photo: Denis Scannell

Mon, 04 Jan, 2021 - 17:20
Eoin English

The Cope Foundation, which offers support and services to almost 3,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities across Munster, has warned that its services will have to be curtailed because of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation.

The foundation’s chief executive Sean Abbott said that with the rise in the rate of community transmission, a number of foundation staff are self-isolating or restricting their movements.

This is having an unavoidable effect on the Foundation’s ability to provide services to people it supports, he said.

And with the number of Covid-19 cases rising exponentially, he said the coming weeks will be incredibly challenging for the organisation.

“Unfortunately, it is expected that we will need to curtail some of our services and supports so that we can keep people safe,” he said.

“The local Cope Foundation service managers will contact the people we support and their families directly to discuss how it may impact them.

"We are confident that we can work together to limit the spread of Covid-19 and keep the people we support, our teams and the broader community safe.

“We are hopeful that once we turn a corner on this latest surge, we can look forward to the vaccination programme's roll-out and a safer, healthier 2021.” 

He echoed the broader public health message and asked people to limit their number of contacts.

“If we again act as a community, we can protect the most vulnerable,” he said.

