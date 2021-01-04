Mid-ranking gardaí focus of pre-Christmas party probe

An internal investigation has been launched by senior gardaí into a pre-Christmas Garda drinks party in Cork and a connection it may have to a traffic accident which resulted in one member of the force failing a roadside alcohol breath test.

It is understood that a number of middle-ranking, off-duty gardaí who had been socialising in small groups ended converging on one pub in the city centre during a night out in mid-December.

Read More Off-duty garda fails roadside breath test after Cork city collision

The Irish Examiner understands that the majority of those being investigated are described as middle-management, of Sergeant rank and above, and those present at the pub were a mix of uniformed and plain-clothes officers.

One officer who is alleged to have attended the gathering was later involved in a road traffic accident in the Silver Springs area when the vehicle he was driving was in a collision with a van.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has previously warned members of the force that they have to adhere to public health guidelines.

He failed a roadside breath-test carried out by on-duty gardaí and was taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station after being arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. He was later released without charge.

The driver of the van was treated for minor injuries at Cork University Hospital.

The investigation is being carried out because the gardaí involved may have breached regulations designed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Both Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and his deputy, John Twomey, have previously warned members of the force that they have to adhere to public health guidelines and they have suspended officers who did not heed the advice.

The Garda Press Office told the Irish Examiner: "As an internal Garda inquiry is ongoing into all the circumstances of this road traffic collision, An Garda Síochána is not in a position to comment further."