RNLI lifeboat crew rescue fishing vessel stranded off Castletownbere

It is understood the vessel, an 11-metre fishing boat, had lost power roughly 18 miles Southwest of Castletownbere.
Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat Station. File Picture: RNLI

Sun, 03 Jan, 2021 - 13:30
Steven Heaney

An RNLI lifeboat crew helped rescue a stranded fishing vessel off the coast of Castletownbere in West Cork yesterday afternoon.

It is understood the vessel, an 11-metre fishing boat, had lost power roughly 18 miles Southwest of Castletownbere.

An RNLI lifeboat from the town was launched at 3.30pm, and located the stricken fishing boat 51 minutes later.

Thankfully, none of the three people on board required medical attention.

RNLI says there were three-meters swell and force 5/6 north-westerly winds around the fishing vessel’s location. 

The RNLI volunteer crew managed to successfully attach their lifeboat to the vessel and towed it back to Castletownbere harbour. 

They arrived safely just before 8pm last night.

Commenting on yesterday’s operation, Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Paul Stevens commended Coxswain, Kevin O’Boyle. 

It was Mr O Boyle’s first call-out in command of a lifeboat.

“He and the volunteer crew undertook the rescue with great skill and efficiency and there was a positive outcome,” Mr Stevens said.

