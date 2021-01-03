Courtmacsherry lifeboat crew rescues three people on yacht off Cork coast

Three people have been rescued off the coast of west Cork this morning.

It is understood that they got into difficulty after their yacht lost power following severe weather conditions.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat service say they received a call at 7am to help the 50-foot vessel which was stranded four miles off the Old Head of Kinsale.

A lifeboat was dispatched in less than six minutes, and it reached the vessel just before 7.30am and attached a tow line.

Two of the lifeboat crew also boarded the yacht to help those stuck on board.

The private yacht which got in to difficulty off the Old Head on Kinsale

The RNLI team then towed the private boat safely towards Kinsale Harbour, where they docked at the Kinsale Yacht Club Marina just after 9am.

Commenting on the callout, the Courtmacsherry RNLI voluntary lifeboat operations manager Brian O'Dwyer thanked all the Lifeboat crew members for their quick response.

He praised the great dedication of the seven volunteer crew members and others who arrived and put the interests of others as a priority.

The Courtmacsherry lifeboat crew involved in this morning’s callout were: coxswain Mark Gannon, mechanic Tadgh McCarthy and crew members, Ken Cashman, Kevin Young, Paul McCarthy, Peter Noonan and Denis Murphy.

The RNLI lifeboat returned to its base in Courtmacsherry at 10am and has been refueled and restocked, ahead of any future operations the Courtmacsherry team may need to undertake.