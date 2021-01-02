No injuries reported from single-vehicle collision at Mahon Point in Cork

A single-vehicle collision took place at Mahon Point in Co Cork this evening.

Two units were dispatched from Anglesea Street Station in Cork City to attend the scene at 9pm.

Caution needed near Mahon Point as crews deal with a Road Traffic Collision ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/NdUMkKe9GD — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) January 2, 2021

Emergency services closed the road to handle the situation.

Gardaí were also in attendance at the scene.

No injuries were reported and the road has now reopened.

The Cork City Fire Service returned to base at 10pm.