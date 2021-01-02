No injuries reported from single-vehicle collision at Mahon Point in Cork

No injuries were reported and the road has since been reopened. 
The single vehicle collission happened at 9pm this evening. Picture: Twitter/Cork City Fire Brigade

Sat, 02 Jan, 2021 - 23:03
Ciarán Sunderland

A single-vehicle collision took place at Mahon Point in Co Cork this evening. 

Two units were dispatched from Anglesea Street Station in Cork City to attend the scene at 9pm. 

Emergency services closed the road to handle the situation. 

Gardaí were also in attendance at the scene. 

No injuries were reported and the road has now reopened. 

The Cork City Fire Service returned to base at 10pm. 



