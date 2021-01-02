'A hidden gem among the masses': Well-known Cork musician found dead on New Year's Day

A much-loved Cork musician has been named locally as the person found dead at his home in Bishopstown on New Year's Day.

Reuben Lynch was found by family at the residence on Curraheen Drive shortly after 4pm.

Gardaí are currently investigating the unexplained death.

The State pathologist has been called to perform an autopsy today, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Reuben, who was in his 40s, played with his father and brother in the well-known Cork band, The Lynch Mob.

Tributes flooded onto social media last night, describing Rueben as a “clever, gentle beautiful human’, “a lovely guy”, “such a dude”, an “absolute gent” and “a hidden Gem among the masses”.

My beautiful brother Reuben RIP https://t.co/qHleymvi09 — Maeve Lynch (@Maeve_Lynch) January 2, 2021

His family alerted gardaí after discovering his body yesterday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

Two fantastic musicians and friends gone too soon... this photo was taken after a Song Collector Session at The Pav. Thank you Liam Reilly & Reuben Lynch for sharing your passion with us. https://t.co/PMi2zd75cT — SongCollectorSession (@TheSCSessions) January 2, 2021

A post-mortem is expected this morning which may cast light on the cause of death and whether or not any suspicious circumstances surround it.

The scene was preserved for examination last night by local scenes of crime officers.