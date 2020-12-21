Plans for 220 homes and a hotel shot down in Blarney

Plans for a combined total of 220 homes, a hotel, supermarket and offices on separate sites near the world-famous Blarney Castle in Cork have been shot down.

An Bórd Pleanála has refused planning to Eoin Sheehan for a 150-unit strategic housing development on a green-field site at Monacnappa in Blarney, just north of the Kilowen Rd, amid concerns over residential density.

And in a completely unconnected planning decision, Cork City Council has refused planning to Irish Conference and Leisure Holdings (ICLH) Ltd for their ambitious regeneration plans for the former Blarney Park Hotel site, citing concerns that the design, scale and massing of the scheme would be “visually dominant and out of character with the pattern of existing development” in the Blarney architectural conservation area and would be visually obtrusive.

The site has been vacant for almost a decade.

ICLH, of which Freda Hayes of Blarney Woolen Mills is a director, had applied for planning on the 3.6-acre site, to include an 80-bedroom hotel, 70 residential units, a 2,205 sq m supermarket with an 88-space car park, a two storey cafe, a two storey office building and a 622 sq m commercial building, up to two storeys high, to include a restaurant or delicatessen.

The scheme was supported by Blarney and District Chamber of Commerce, Brand Blarney, and Blarney GAA but observations opposing it were submitted by Blarney Castle Estate, and Paddy O’Leary of O’Leary’s Centra in the village.

Council planners said the scheme's design, layout and scale would be obtrusive when viewed from Blarney Castle estate and would detract from the special character of the setting and on its integrity.

Blarney Castle. Picture: Dan Linehan

They said the large-format convenience store is contrary to local planning policy which, in order to help protect the significant tourist value of Blarney Castle, identifies the town's principal role as a significant tourist destination to cater only for the niche retail needs of its tourism sector.

Local FG Cllr Damian Boylan expressed disappointment at the decision and said: “I understand some of the reasons for the planning refusal but my concern now is that we could be looking at this vacant site for another decade. I plan to meet with planning officials in the new year to understand their concerns."

“This is a key site in the area that should be developed. Developments like this could encourage more people to come to the village, to spend more and help keep local businesses alive,” he said.