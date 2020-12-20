‘A disgraceful gathering of persons:’ Gardaí disperse crowd of 700-800 people in Cork

Gardaí dispersed a large gathering of people in Cork on Saturday evening, which has been described as a “disgraceful gathering”.

Gardaí received reports a large group gathering “at an organised ‘car meet’” at Eastgate, Little Island, outside Cork City.

When they arrived on the scene, gardaí said that they “observed in excess of 250 vehicles and 700–800 persons gathered”.

Gardaí said there “was very little evidence of social distancing, wearing of face coverings or general compliance with public health guidelines.

“Ages of participants included older males in their 30s/40s, some accompanied by young children, but mainly males and females in their 20s.”

They said that some participants had travelled from outside the greater Cork area and various parts of Munster.

In a statement, gardaí said they “immediately engaged with this large group and advised them to disperse, a direction which was complied with by all in attendance within a short period of time”.

There were no public order incidents and "sufficient gardaí attended the scene to effectively disperse the gathering", the statement added.

Gardaí said that one man, in his late 20s, was arrested for drunkenness offences. He was later charged and bailed to appear in court at a later date.

One car was seized under section 41 Road Traffic Act.

A senior garda inspector at the event described “a disgraceful gathering of persons, despite the health advices in the last few days”.

Gardaí said that the event appears to have been organised through social media.

They stated: “The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.9) Regulations 2020, as amended are currently in place.

“These regulations continue to make organised events attended by more than 15 persons penal regulations.

“While this event appears to have been organised on social media, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to investigate any event held in breach of the Covid-19 regulations and advice will be sought from the DPP in each case.”

Gardaí added that while travel restrictions have been eased, individuals still have “personal social responsibility in attending events, wearing of face coverings and social distancing”.

“These are not penal regulations, but they are public health guidelines which should be followed by all.”