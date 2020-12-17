Kerry doctor calls for better communication by HSE to local GPs on community transmission

The director of the Southdoc medical service has called for better communication by the HSE to local GPs about community transmission of Covid-19.

Dr Gary Stack, who is based in Killarney, said they had observed a jump in cases in the area in recent days with three times the usual volume of Covid-related calls.

However, neither the GPs nor Southdoc had received any communication from the HSE, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Recently an agreement had been reached between the IMO and the association of GP co-ops about test and trace follow up, he said, a major part of which was communicating details to the HSE.

“But there is nothing coming back down. That does not help in terms of continuity of care for patients.”

Dr Stack said he would have hoped to have been kept informed of outbreaks such as the case in Scoil Mhuire in Killorglin. Had Southdoc been informed they would have put on extra staff, he said.

The outbreak at the school would have to have implications for the community because all the students who had tested positive for Covid-19 had siblings and other family members.

“Everybody has to knuckle down and reduce contacts.”

It comes as Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the country is in a “precarious situation” as the virus is going in the “wrong direction”.

Six further deaths, as well as 431 new cases of the virus, were confirmed last night.

Dr Holohan warned: “We are seeing significant and concerning indicators that this disease in moving in the wrong direction, including an increase in positivity rates, and seven-day and 14-day incidence, and our five-day average has now increased to 339 cases.

“Recent international experience has demonstrated just how quickly this disease can get out of control.

“These trends are all the more troubling because of the delicate and precarious situation we are in - as a country, we are heading into a period of potential widespread inter-household and inter-generational mixing.

“This is an ideal opportunity for the virus to spread and impact on those most vulnerable to its severest effects.

“Don’t give Covid-19 this chance: limit your contacts, prioritise who you meet, and let’s remain vigilant so we can get through this together.”