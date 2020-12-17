Nphet to meet today as Covid-19 spread described as 'concerning'

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is to meet this morning to discuss the spread of Covid-19, which has been described as "concerning" by a former health boss.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the country is in a “precarious situation” as the virus is going in the “wrong direction”.

Six further deaths, as well as 431 new cases of the virus, were confirmed last night.

134 of those cases were in Dublin with 53 in Donegal and 25 in Cavan.

207 Covid-19 patients are in hospital as of 2pm on Wednesday, with 30 of them in the ICU.

Dr Holohan warned: “We are seeing significant and concerning indicators that this disease in moving in the wrong direction, including an increase in positivity rates, and seven-day and 14-day incidence, and our five-day average has now increased to 339 cases.

“Recent international experience has demonstrated just how quickly this disease can get out of control.

“These trends are all the more troubling because of the delicate and precarious situation we are in - as a country, we are heading into a period of potential widespread inter-household and inter-generational mixing.

“This is an ideal opportunity for the virus to spread and impact on those most vulnerable to its severest effects.

“Don’t give Covid-19 this chance: limit your contacts, prioritise who you meet, and let’s remain vigilant so we can get through this together.”

The warning comes as more restrictions are due to be lifted tomorrow - allowing people to travel anywhere in Ireland and three households to meet.

But former HSE director general Tony O'Brien believes this should now be reviewed.

“First of all, I think the CMO was quite right to express those concerns last night,” he said.

“Yesterday’s figures were concerning.

“I think it’s, therefore, necessary for government to consider whether the proposed opening up over the Christmas period and for the length of time intended over the Christmas period is still a safe and reasonable thing to do.

“Measures do need to be taken to contain the growth in Covid spread.”