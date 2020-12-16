Covid-19: Kerry school to close as 17 pupils test positive

All pupils and staff at a school in Co Kerry, the constituency of the Minister for Education Norma Foley, are to be tested in one of the largest outbreaks of Covid-19 in any school thus far, with all children asked to remain at home until December 30, according to a letter to parents from the Department of Public Health tonight.

Seventeen cases at Scoil Mhuire Killorglin, a mixed primary school of 386 pupils, have been recorded so far “and contact tracing is ongoing” according to the HSE-South Department.

“In the Irish experience with Covid-19 thus far, it has been uncommon to see an outbreak of this scale among a school population,” the letter states.

School management had implemented and continued to implement appropriate Covid control measures. And cases and close contacts have been isolating.

“Following further review today, based on current evidence the decision has been taken to extend testing to the remainder of the school population, (children and staff),” the letter states.

"Any child not previously identified as a case or a close contact is now advised to restrict their movements until Wednesday, December 30,” the letter advises.

The children are being referred for two tests, a number of days apart, by the HSE.

Restricted movement means “the child does not go to school”, the letter says.

They are also to stay away from older people and not have visitors in homes.

Meanwhile, a junior infants class in Tralee has been asked to remain at home until after Christmas.