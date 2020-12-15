Trolley crisis back in focus as numbers climb in Limerick and Cork

The number of patients on hospital trolleys today was the highest this year since before Covid-19 hit, according to new figures from the Irish Nursing and Midwives Organisation.

In all 316 people were waiting on trolleys to be admitted to hospitals from emergency departments.

The worst-affected was University Hospital Limerick where 59 people waited overnight for a bed, followed by Cork University Hospital with 38 and Mayo Hospital with 36 patients on trolleys.

But other hospitals around the country were also struggling to cope with a sudden influx of patients. Twenty patients were on trolleys at the Mercy Hospital in Cork, and 18 at Galway University Hospital.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “This is an incredibly dangerous time to slip into old bad habits. Overcrowded wards are a breeding ground for contagious viruses.

“The number of people on trolleys has been far lower this year. If we take our eye off the ball now, infection rates in our hospitals will skyrocket.”

She warned overcrowding poses a cross-infection risk for Covid-19 for patients and staff should the packed corridors of previous winters return.

There is extra demand for space now as Emergency Departments run Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patient streams for assessment. And in the hospital, specific wards are kept for Covid-19 patients which cannot be used for overflow from the ED as was done in the past.

In January of this year 760 patients were waiting on trolleys and chairs for a bed during a single night at the height of the trolley crisis.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said: “Decisive action on overcrowding is needed urgently to avoid putting patients and staff at serious risk.”

'Utterly inadequate'

Independent TD for Clare Michael McNamara said Limerick hospital is in urgent need of greater support to cope with rising patient numbers.

He said: “Limerick is a bottle-neck, it is consistently the most overcrowded hospital in the country. I have seen the staff there try to do amazing work and try to provide a service. It is grossly overcrowded, it is utterly inadequate.”

Mr McNamara said the ratio of nurses and consultants to patients needs to be urgently looked at before trolley numbers increase further.

Over 12,000 healthcare workers nationally have caught the virus since March; further illnesses and the resulting isolation for close contacts on a team could also put pressure on the hospital system.