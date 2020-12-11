Eirgrid warns of potential power outages if electricity demand remains at record levels

Ireland's all-time record demand for electricity in Ireland was broken twice in the past week.
Ireland’s electric grid can become vulnerable when the overall generation of electricity from renewable sources is low due to factors such as weather. File Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 08:32
Steven Heaney

The all-time record for demand for electricity in Ireland was broken twice in the past week.

Eirgrid, the company which runs Ireland's national grid says electricity Consumption levels climbed to 5,357 Megawatts - a 245 MW increase on the previous record set last Thursday 

Prior to last Thursday, the previous all-time high was set in 2010.

Ireland’s electric grid can become vulnerable when the overall generation of electricity from renewable sources is low due to factors such as weather.

Eirgrid also says technical faults were also recorded at three Irish power stations during the past seven days, leading the company to issue an amber warning during a period when demand for electricity was at its highest.

Technical problems were recorded at Moneypoint power station in Clare, at Whitegate power station in Cork, and at Tarbert Power station in Kerry.

Eirgrid’s amber alert essentially noted that, if one other major fault occurred, the national grid’s capacity might not have been sufficient to meet demand.

Thankfully, this scenario was avoided. However, Eirgrid is warning that, if demand remains high, electricity deficits and associated issues like power outages may occur.

