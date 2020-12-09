Kerry nursing home where nine died due to Covid-19 to close today

The crisis-hit Oaklands nursing home where nine residents died after contracting Covid-19 is to close today.

Just three of the 23 residents of the Kerry-based nursing home are still awaiting placement in other facilities and these transfers will be finalised later today.

Oireachtas members had been told the home, located in Listowel, was due to close at the end of the week.

The HSE was directed to take over the running of the private nursing home "and make alternative arrangements" for residents after Hiqa inspectors found a situation of “chaos” in early November following an outbreak of Covid-19 among residents and staff.

The majority of residents contracted Covid, and nine died.

The HSE has been working with families to find accommodation so as to allow people to settle into their new facilities in advance of Christmas, it said.

It could not run the home on a permanent basis.

According to Hiqa, there are 12 registered nursing homes in the area – four in Listowel, Tralee, 25 minutes from Listowel, and Newcastlewest, 30 minutes away in Co Limerick.

Three residents have been placed temporarily in the community hospital in Listowel, it is understood.

In a statement, the HSE said it was directed by court order to temporarily take on responsibility for Oaklands nursing home on November 18.

The Oaklands Nursing Home at Listowel, Co Kerry. Picture: Dan Linehan

“Since then, we’ve been working closely with residents, family members and other providers of nursing home services in the north Kerry area in order to find appropriate accommodation for the residents of Oaklands nursing.”

Remaining in the centre was not a viable option and it was in residents’ best interest that they move to other centres so that they could have continuity of their care, and so that they could settle in before Christmas, the HSE said.

Locations that are suitable for residents’ needs, their families wishes and which, as far as possible, keep them close to their own communities, was a priority and this has been achieved.

“A very small number of former residents at Oaklands are now currently living at the HSE/CKCH Listowel Community Hospital as they await a placement at the nursing home of their choice,” the HSE said.

A spokeswoman added: “This has been a difficult time for residents and their families, and was a less than ideal situation for the HSE to deal with.

"We wish to thank the residents and their families for their patience at this difficult time as they move to alternative centres.”