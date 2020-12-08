Midwives at CUMH asked to take breaks in cabins

Midwives at one of the country’s busiest maternity hospitals have been asked to take their breaks in cabins outside the building to facilitate social distancing.

Three cabins have been installed on the grounds of Cork University Hospital in Wilton to serve as break-out areas for the near 400 midwives who work at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), on the same campus.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said it is aware that the cabins have been installed as a protection measure as part of a raft of additional measures which have been put in place at the hospital campus to facilitate adequate social distancing.

The cabins are to provide additional break-out or canteen capacity for CUMH midwives.

A union spokesman said they are liaising with hospital management locally on a range of issues which have arisen in relation to the installation of the cabins.

A spokesperson for CUHM said at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, public health experts advised the decommissioning of all communal break rooms to ensure adherence to social distancing guidelines and infection prevention control measures.

“One area where staff could maintain social distancing during breaks was identified, however, this proved to be insufficient for the volume of staff employed in Cork University Maternity Hospital,” it said in a statement.

“Consequently, three portable buildings were sourced and sited adjacent to the hospital to facilitate staff during breaks.”

The portcabins at the front of the Cork University Hospital where staff nurses and midwives have been asked to take their lunch and dinner breaks. Picture: Dan Linehan

But staff sources said they have concerns about having to walk some distance from the CUMH building to take their breaks, when they could be tasked to response to a medical emergency at any moment.

They also believe their breaks could be staggered to ensure adherence to social distancing guidelines in CUMH's existing breaks spaces.

Cork North Central TD Mick Barry said he shares the nurses’ concerns.

There should be no new arrangements for canteen facilities for midwives that do not have the support of the midwives.

"Clearly there is a need for some genuine dialogue on the issues at play here,” he said.

Similar cabins were also installed on the footpath outside the Mercy University Hospital in Cork City in September to expand the capacity of its emergency department (ED) as part of its Covid-19 winter preparations.

The robust structures replaced temporary tents, which were erected by the Defence Forces during the first lockdown, similar to tents used by the army in overseas missions in Chad and Liberia as accommodation and first aid units, to help facilitate social distancing requirements in the ED.

These new cabins have provided an additional 200 sq m of accommodation which is being used as a waiting area, triage rooms, and assessment/treatment cubicles.