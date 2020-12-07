Gardaí seek help locating man, 40, missing from Cork

Gardaí in Cork are seeking help in locating a man missing from Crosshaven.

Giles Kiernan, 40, has been missing from his home in Crosshaven since 8am on Sunday morning.

Giles is described as being bald, with a broad build and is 6’3” in height. He also has a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a navy blue t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Giles is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda station on 021 491 9370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.