Gardaí seek help locating man, 40, missing from Cork

Have you seen Giles Kiernan?
Gardaí seek help locating man, 40, missing from Cork

Giles Kiernan, 40, has been missing from his home in Crosshaven since 8am yesterday morning

Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 15:02
Steve Neville

Gardaí in Cork are seeking help in locating a man missing from Crosshaven.

Giles Kiernan, 40, has been missing from his home in Crosshaven since 8am on Sunday morning.

Giles is described as being bald, with a broad build and is 6’3” in height. He also has a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a navy blue t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Giles is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda station on  021 491 9370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More in this section

Eight army and navy veterans face Christmas homeless in Cork Eight army and navy veterans face Christmas homeless in Cork
Refunds offered to customers of 'farce' Limerick Christmas Drive-Thru event  Refunds offered to customers of 'farce' Limerick Christmas Drive-Thru event 
‘I should not have survived’: Waterford man saved by RNLI backs Christmas appeal ‘I should not have survived’: Waterford man saved by RNLI backs Christmas appeal
Taoiseach opens estate of 69 affordable homes in Cork

Taoiseach opens estate of 69 affordable homes in Cork

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 5, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 10
  • 20
  • 43
  • 44
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices