Anti-vaccination protesters target Cork primary school

Parents at a Cork primary school were targeted by anti-vaccination protesters today who handed out “scaremongering” leaflets containing misinformation about the flu vaccine for children.

It’s understood that two women stood outside the school gates at a primary school in Ballincollig attempting to hand out flyers containing misinformation about the nasal flu vaccine to parents as they collected their children from school.

It is believed that neither woman was wearing a mask, as per the school’s policy around collections.

This comes following a major breakthrough as the UK begins to prepare for the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The leaflets distributed outside the Ballincollig school, copies of which have been seen by the Irish Examiner, contain various incorrect claims about the flu vaccine and children.

These mainly relate to the vaccine's safety, efficiency, and long-term effects.

It is not known who these women are, or if they are associated with any particular group.

The leaflets distributed to parents are printed on plain paper and do not have any logos on them.

One mother who asked not to be identified told the Irish Examiner that she was outraged by the flyers, which she said amounted to scaremongering.

"There were two women on the footpath outside the school gate handing out flyers warning us against getting the flu vaccine," she said.

It's disgraceful to target parents picking up their children from school like that.

"They were not wearing masks which is the policy for school when dropping off and collecting pupils.

"I was very grateful my children got the flu vaccine. I am still waiting to get mine there is such demand.

"We are all waiting for the Covid vaccine. Are people like this going to try and warn us off that as well?"

According to the HSE, all vaccines are thoroughly tested to make sure they do not cause harm.

“The flu vaccine for children has a good safety record. Millions of children in the US and the UK have been vaccinated safely and successfully."

Parents should be aware that anti-vaccine stories are often spread online through social media, the HSE website also warns.

They may not be based on scientific evidence and could put your child at risk of a serious illness.

Children aged two to 12 can get the nasal flu vaccine for free.

According to the HSE, in the last 10 years, almost 5,000 children were admitted to hospital with complications of flu.

Almost 200 children had to have treatment in intensive care and 40 children died.