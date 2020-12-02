Tipperary man 'humbled' by support to help bring newborn with rare genetic disorder to New Zealand

A couple's Christmas wish to bring their brave newborn son home to New Zealand is about to come true.

Tipperary native James Dunne and his New Zealand-born wife, Elizabeth said they were “humbled and grateful” by the response to their fundraising appeal following the birth of baby Harrison with a rare life-limiting genetic disorder.

The family’s plight touched hearts around the world and almost €48,000 has been donated to fund a medical flight to New Zealand.

All the doctors here agree with us that while Harrison is a very sick boy, he is stable now.

"This is all about getting him home so we have a shot at being a family,” dad James said last night, as he and Elizabeth maintain a bedside vigil at Temple Street Hospital in Dublin.

Following confirmation of a travel date, they are now focusing on finalising the complex travel and medical arrangements to ensure they can all leave hospital for home in a few weeks.

James, 41, a chef and lecturer, and Elizabeth, 35, had lived for several years in her home town of Palmerston North in New Zealand.

After several miscarriages, they moved to Ireland last year to undergo fertility treatment and Harrison was born in Waterford on September 16.

“We finally thought we had achieved our long-awaited dream of a little family. Although the pregnancy was normal, Harrison came into this world not breathing or moving,” James said.

Baby Harrison was diagnosed with Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM) which affects his muscles and lungs.

The little boy was then diagnosed with Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM) which affects his muscles and lungs. He cannot be taken off a ventilator for long periods.

Doctors say it is very important to protect him from illness, especially for the next two years, and that even a common cold could have a devastating effect on him.

James said given their home is in New Zealand, that the country is moving into summer and has a very low incidence rate of Covid-19, it made sense to get home.

Every minute counts. There’s no cure, clinical trial, surgery, or drug that can cure Harrison. All we have now is time with him."

“Even in a world without Covid-19, travelling will be complicated because Harrison needs extensive round-the-clock care."

However, they were shocked when they discovered the overwhelming costs of a medical flight to the other side of the world.

They launched a public appeal to raise up to €70,000 and hope the funding gap will be bridged soon.

“The support here, especially from all the staff and all the hospitals we have been in, has been magnificent,” James said.

“We can’t speak highly enough of the care we got in Ireland. And the fact that we’ve been able to do this, especially in a time of Covid, is a testament to the spirit of the people of Ireland and around the world.

You can donate to the couple’s fundraising appeal at [url=https://gf.me/u/y8f5r3[/url]