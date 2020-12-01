Covid-19: One-in-five will ignore restrictions to spend time with family at Christmas

Almost half of people do not expect to take their next international flight before the end of next year, as the impact of Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc with traveller sentiment.

And one-fifth of people say they will pay little heed to warnings to avoid family gatherings at Christmas.

Those were some of the many findings of the Central Statistics Office (CSO) survey on the public's expectations around Christmas and international travel in the coming months.

The survey of almost 1,600 people across all demographics also found that one-in-eight are worried about being unable to afford Christmas presents.

Some 21% said they would be very unlikely or unlikely to comply with restrictions that would prevent them seeing family and friends over Christmas, with almost 42% worried about household confinement over the festive period.

Almost half of respondents expect to spend less on Christmas this year, the survey found, with less than 10% expecting to spend more.

When it comes to travel abroad, 54% expect to take their next international flight sometime before the end of 2021, while 36% expect their next flight will be sometime in 2022.

The CSO found that:

More than one in five respondents reported that they are very unlikely or unlikely to comply with restrictions preventing them from seeing their family and friends during Christmas.

A similar percentage reported that they are unsure if they would comply, and 57.5% likely or very likely to comply.

More than 80% of those over 70 most likely to comply with restrictions, compared to 42% aged 18 to 34.

More than a quarter of men are more likely to be worried about pubs and restaurants being closed, compared with 15% of women.

More than a third of over 70s are worried about churches being closed over Christmas, compared to 14% aged 18 to 34.

Just under 54% would fly abroad before the end of 2021, 36% stated they will sometime in 2022, and just under 7% in 2023 or later.

Almost 54% said people travelling to Ireland from 'red' regions should not be allowed enter the country.

The CSO said expectations around the next flight differed depending on whether the respondent has a family member living abroad.

More than six-in-ten with an immediate family member living abroad expect to take their next international flight before the end of 2021, compared with more than four in 10 that do not have an immediate family member living abroad."

More than 60% of men expect to take a flight next year, while the figure is below 50% for women.

Almost 54% said people travelling to Ireland from so-called 'red' regions – which would have high levels of Covid-19 under the EU traffic light approach – should not be allowed enter the country.

Even for those coming from 'green' regions, which have far lower levels of the disease, some 80% of people say they should be subject to some restrictions, such as a negative Covid-19 test or movement restriction on arrival.

The CSO data comes as Tourism Ireland released its findings about the appetite to visit from would-be holidaymakers from Britain, the US, Germany and France.

Its research, which had a particular focus on the American market that brings high-spending visitors, found holidaymakers are still planning their next trip.

Lower rates of Covid-19 and a vaccine will be the most influential factors to encourage travel over the coming months, Tourism Ireland said.

However, clear comprehensive insurance, high-quality available healthcare and testing will also be important, it warned.

Some 600 interviews were conducted in US cities with direct flights to Ireland, while focus groups were also conducted in New York, Boston and San Francisco.

Chief executive of Tourism Ireland Niall Gibbons said recovery from the devastating impact of Covid-19 would depend on many factors, including the mindset of the overseas consumer.

The research "will help us identify when consumers are ready to consider holidaying again and which of our markets offer us the best prospects", he said.